Nine recipients in this year’s Cultural Awards
Nine recipients received their accolades in this year’s Cultural Awards, with veteran broadcaster Richard Cartwright celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The sixth annual event was organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services [GCS], on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and broadcast live on GBC from the Sunborn Hotel. The Awards celebrate local arts and culture,...
