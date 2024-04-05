Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Apr, 2024

No.6 publishes accounts of all Govt-owned companies

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2024

The Government of Gibraltar on Thursday published the accounts of all Government-owned companies and those owned by the Gibraltar Savings Bank.

The accounts are now available online in keeping with the directive given by the Chief Minister immediately following the Government’s re-election last October.

The GSLP/Liberals had given a manifesto commitment to publish the accounts of all Government-owned companies within 12 months of the general election.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “I’m delighted that the accounts of all Government-owned companies are now freely available online, and will be updated on an annual basis with the latest information available or as the audits are completed.”

“This is a level of Government transparency never enjoyed before in Gibraltar, and will provide an extra layer of assurance to the people of Gibraltar that they should not believe the hypocrisy and lies of those who dare to insinuate that there is something to hide, because there isn’t.”

“Significant work has been done by this Government over a number of years to reconstruct the accounts it inherited from the former GSD administration, who failed to comply even with the laws that they themselves published that required companies to file accounts.”

“I’m grateful to the Treasury for their work in expediting the publication of these accounts, fulfilling our manifesto commitment in half the time that was originally promised.”

“The GSLP/Liberal Government made a binding commitment to the people of Gibraltar on transparency, democracy and reform, and that is exactly what we will deliver.”

The accounts were all published on the Government website on 2ndApril 2024, marginally delayed by 1st April being the Easter Monday Bank Holiday, and are free to access here.

