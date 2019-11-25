Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

No.6 welcomes Gib commitments in UK manifestos

David Parody

By Cristina Cavilla
25th November 2019

Commitments to Gibraltar have been included in the manifestos of the three main political parties contesting the general election in the United Kingdom. The Liberal Democrats have put stopping Brexit at the heart of its general election platform and were the first to release their manifesto last week which included a pledge to support the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

UK’s ambassador to Morocco says Gibraltar ‘has a role to play’ in future relations

Mon 25th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Football - Top sides take the points

25th November 2019

Sports
Futsal - Lynx and Bavaria leapfrog to the top

25th November 2019

Local News
No.6 welcomes Gib commitments in UK manifestos

25th November 2019

Local News
UK’s ambassador to Morocco says Gibraltar ‘has a role to play’ in future relations

25th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019