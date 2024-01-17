‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ opens at Fine Arts
The ‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ programme opened on Monday evening with a performance by The Movement Collective. ‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ is a programme featuring performances, live painting, and seminars, and has been organised by the Fine Arts Association. The programme will see two live paintings events held this evening in the Fine Arts Gallery. A portrait...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here