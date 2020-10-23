Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

No curfew for now inÂ SpainÂ as PM urges citizens to limit contacts

Library image of Spamnish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a press conference. Photo by REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

By Reuters
23rd October 2020

By Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that more needed to be done to combat the Covid-19 pandemic but he stopped short of announcing new measures and instead called on citizens to act responsibly.

WithÂ Spain's Covid-19 cases soaring this week to total over a million - the highest in Western Europe - the government has said the pandemic was out of control.

But it lacks the majority in parliament to push bold steps and override sometimes reluctant regions who decide on health matters.

"If we don't follow precautions, we are putting the lives of those we love most at risk," Mr Sanchez said in a televised address to the nation.

"What we have to do is reduce mobility and social contact. There is no other solution."

Earlier on Friday, the region of Castilla and Leon had urged the central government to impose nationwide night-time curfews quickly.

Most other regions are also in favour of some form of curfew, but the powerful Madrid and Basque country authorities opposed such a move.

It will be up to each region to say what they want to do next but they do not have the authority to impose curfews without a decision at national level.

A record 20,986 Covid-19 cases were added inÂ SpainÂ on Thursday, bringing the official total to 1,026,281.

But Mr Sanchez said that, since not all cases are detected, the actually tally was likely over three million.

The death toll stands at 34,521.

Most Read

Local News

Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Parents of 60% of children turn down winter flu vaccine

Thu 22nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Sturgeon to announce five-tier plan of coronavirus measures for Scotland

23rd October 2020

UK/Spain News
UK MP calls for tougher animal cruelty sentences after rescuing mistreated dog

23rd October 2020

UK/Spain News
Normal Christmas is â€˜wishful thinkingâ€™ unless action is taken â€“ Sage scientist

23rd October 2020

UK/Spain News
Thousands of origami angels dedicated to those affected by Covid-19

23rd October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020