Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

‘No deal’ Brexit could hit UK economy three times as hard as coronavirus

Anti-Brexit demonstrator holds European Union and England flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London.

By Press Association
22nd September 2020

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Failure to reach an agreement with the EU in post-Brexit trade talks could hit Britain’s economy three times harder in the long term than coronavirus, a think tank has warned.

Queues at the border, shortages of fresh food and medicine as well as more “hassle” travelling to the continent are also possible, according to the UK in a Changing Europe group.

A report by the organisation, based on modelling with the London School of Economics, said the impacts of coronavirus may mitigate or obscure the impact of a ‘no deal’ exit.

But it warned that not forming an agreement with Brussels would have a significant impact in the long term.

The authors wrote: “The claim that the economic impacts of Covid-19 dwarf those of Brexit is almost certainly correct in the short term.”

“Not even the most pessimistic scenarios suggest that a ‘no deal’ Brexit would lead to a fall in output comparable to that seen in the second quarter of 2020.”

“However – assuming a reasonably strong recovery, and that government policies succeed in avoiding persistent mass unemployment – in the long run, Brexit is likely to be more significant.”

“Our modelling with LSE of the impact of a ‘no deal’ Brexit suggests that the total cost to the UK economy over the longer term will be two to three times as large as that implied by the Bank of England’s forecast for the impact of Covid-19.”

The transition period, which kept the UK aligned to the EU’s single market and customs union rules to allow trade to flow smoothly after Brexit, expires at the end of the year unless both sides agree to an extension – something Boris Johnson has ruled out.

Trade deal talks between the two sides are continuing, but the Prime Minister has set a deadline of October 15 for an agreement to be reached, otherwise he has said he will simply walk away from the negotiating table.

Professor Anand Menon, director of the UK in a Changing Europe, said: “While the Prime Minister said ‘no deal’ is a ‘good outcome’ our report shows that it may lead to significant disruption and will have a significant negative economic impact.

“As significant will be the political fallout of ‘no deal’, particularly with the UK and EU, but also inside the UK, particularly Northern Ireland, and internationally too.”

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Local News

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Local News

Post-Brexit solution to border flow ‘must be neutral’, CM says

Mon 21st Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Spanish union warns ‘no deal’ Brexit will be ‘devastating’ for Campo economy

22nd September 2020

Brexit
TG and GSD clash over Brexit

21st September 2020

Brexit
Key Spanish diplomat in post-Brexit talks dies suddenly

21st September 2020

Brexit
Campaign helps holidaymakers planning trips to EU after Brexit transition period

18th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020