Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘No dwindling, no crumbling’, says Isola on Brexit business impact

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Cristina Cavilla
21st February 2020

The Minister for Financial Services Albert Isola has rejected any suggestion that the number of financial service firms in Gibraltar is “dwindling” as a result of Brexit, even while acknowledging that leaving the EU will have an impact.
In a recent question and answer session of Parliament Mr Isola said a small number of firms had to foreseeably make alternative arrangements due to the loss of access to the single market.
But he said Gibraltar has adapted its offering and will “work twice as hard” to target further business from the UK.
In answer to GSD questions Mr Isola predicated his answer by underscoring that the Government had secured the “extraordinary and unique” facility of access into the UK for the Rock’s financial service firms.
“This is quite incredible when you come and meet people from other countries around the world who would kill to have that sort of access,” he said.
He said that 92% of Gibraltar’s financial service business is conducted with the UK and the remaining 8% of firms that did rely on access to the European Union have had to make alternative arrangements.
“What has happened between 2016 and today is those firms that are impacted upon by Brexit and will lose access to the single market like they will in the UK had to make alternative arrangements.”
“It would be irresponsible in the extreme if they haven’t,” he said.
Asked about the “dwindling” presence of these firms in Gibraltar, Mr Isola denied this was the case even as he conceded there had been consequences of Brexit.
He said: “There is no dwindling and there is no crumbling but there have been consequences of Brexit, of course there have, let’s not hide from the reality it has impacted some of our businesses.”
“Is there going to be less [businesses] than the ones before, absolutely.”
“We have to work twice as hard to ensure that we get more business from the UK, our natural market, to more than make up for that 8%.”
In this regard he highlighted the Government’s business development campaign – Think business, think Gibraltar – which launched in London at the end of last year.
The campaign aims to increase awareness of and attract new businesses to Gibraltar. It sees personnel from Gibraltar Finance travel monthly to the capital city targeting fund managers, law, accounting and insurance firms.

Most Read

Local News

Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

GHA bullying case comes before Supreme Court

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Local News

Ruth Parasol, billionaire entrepreneur, looks back on 16 years on the Rock

Sat 15th Feb, 2020

Local News

Lishman pleads guilty to manslaughter as Crown drops murder retrial

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Local News

Govt hosts reception for Gibraltarian professionals working in London

Thu 20th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM updates Parliament on airport tunnel

21st February 2020

Local News
Coronavirus response put to the test

21st February 2020

Local News
Govt publishes tax treaty Bill as deal is debated in Gibraltar and Madrid

21st February 2020

Local News
Governor’s Parade ‘beautification’ to commence shortly

21st February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020