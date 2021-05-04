No evidence drinking alcohol interferes with Covid vaccines, regulator says

By Jane Kirby and Ella Pickover, PA

There is no evidence that drinking alcohol after a Covid-19 vaccine interferes with how it works, a UK regulator has said.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was responding to social media reports that people should abstain from drinking for up to two weeks after a vaccine.

In January, advisers to the alcohol education charity Drinkaware, which is funded by the alcohol industry, said there was some evidence that drinking, especially regular heavy drinking, could interfere with the body’s ability to build immunity in response to some vaccines.

But there is nothing in the patient information leaflets from the NHS or the vaccine manufacturers to suggest such a link.

A spokeswoman for the MHRA told the PA news agency: “There is currently no evidence that drinking alcohol interferes with the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“We would advise anyone concerned about this to talk to their healthcare professional.”