Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

No evidence drinking alcohol interferes with Covid vaccines, regulator says

iStock/PA.

By Press Association
4th May 2021

By Jane Kirby and Ella Pickover, PA

There is no evidence that drinking alcohol after a Covid-19 vaccine interferes with how it works, a UK regulator has said.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was responding to social media reports that people should abstain from drinking for up to two weeks after a vaccine.

In January, advisers to the alcohol education charity Drinkaware, which is funded by the alcohol industry, said there was some evidence that drinking, especially regular heavy drinking, could interfere with the body’s ability to build immunity in response to some vaccines.

But there is nothing in the patient information leaflets from the NHS or the vaccine manufacturers to suggest such a link.

A spokeswoman for the MHRA told the PA news agency: “There is currently no evidence that drinking alcohol interferes with the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“We would advise anyone concerned about this to talk to their healthcare professional.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Social media post ends in armed police operation

Fri 30th Apr, 2021

Local News

Seven Main Street shops to accept crypto payments

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Employment tribunal was wrong in GHA bullying case, Supreme Court rules

Thu 29th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
G7 foreign ministers meet amid strict coronavirus controls

4th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Seven injured as explosion leaves gaping hole in row of houses

4th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Pilot raises funds to buy and ship 30 oxygen concentrators to India

4th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Madrid voters queue at polls in Covid-influenced crunch election

4th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021