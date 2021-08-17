Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

No evidence that Covid jabs raise miscarriage risk, MHRA says

By Press Association
17th August 2021

By Elmira Tanatarova, PA
There is no evidence so far to indicate Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility or the ability to have children, according to the UK’s medical regulator.

There is also no pattern from any reports so far which suggest that any of the vaccines used in the UK, or reactions to them, increase the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

In an update published on Monday, the MHRA said: “There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility and the ability to have children.”

It said the numbers of reports of miscarriages and stillbirth are “low in relation to the number of pregnant women who have received Covid-19 vaccines to date and how commonly these events occur in the UK outside of the pandemic”.

The regulator added: “There is no pattern from the reports to suggest that any of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK, or any reactions to these vaccines, increase the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.

“There is no pattern from the reports to suggest that any of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK increase the risk of congenital anomalies or birth complications.”

“Pregnant women have reported similar suspected reactions to the vaccines as people who are not pregnant,” it added.

The MHRA said it is currently reviewing reports of suspected side effects of menstrual disorders and unexpected vaginal bleeding after being vaccinated, but has so far found nothing to support a link between changes to menstrual periods and related symptoms and coronavirus jabs, adding “the menstrual changes reported are mostly transient in nature”.

Pregnant women who do get symptomatic Covid-19 are two to three times more likely to give birth to their baby prematurely.

In April, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) updated its guidance to say that pregnant women should be offered a Covid-19 jab at the same time as the rest of the population based on their age and clinical risk group.

Last month, health officials encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated when data published by NHS England and the University of Oxford showed that the majority of pregnant women admitted to hospital with the virus had not received a jab.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish firefighters tackle serious forest fire between Algeciras and Tarifa

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

As a thank you to staff in Covid times, Morrisons expected to close this Boxing Day

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Amid global alarm, experts analyse risks of climate change for Gibraltar

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Feeding Gibraltar’s 240 macaques

17th August 2021

Features
Afraid of public speaking? Experts share their top tips for beating ‘glossophobia’

17th August 2021

Features
Climate change is relentless: Seemingly small shifts have big consequences

17th August 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

17th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021