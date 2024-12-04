Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

No injuries or pollution after vessels collide in Strait

The HMM St Petersburg, one of the vessels damaged in the collision. Photo by Andrés Carrasco/Europa Sur

By Chronicle Staff
3rd December 2024

A vessel sailing from Gibraltar was involved in a collision with a ship sailing into Algeciras on Tuesday morning.

The collision took place some 5.5 miles southwest of Europa Point, well outside British waters.

The tanker Gloria Maris had just left Gibraltar anchorage and was sailing into the Strait of Gibraltar out into the Atlantic, while the container ship HMM St Petersburg had just sailed through the Strait eastbound for Algeciras.

Spain’s maritime rescue service, Salvamento Maritimo, said there were no injuries or pollution as a result of the incident, though the vessels sustained some damage.

“The Maritime Captaincy of Algeciras has ordered the retention of the two vessels and will carry out inspections by the safety inspectors,” Salvamento Maritimo wrote on X.

The Gibraltar Port Authority said it was aware of the injuries and had been advised of available details.

“Both vessels were well outside BGTW and were not being directed or instructed by GPA,” a spokesperson said.

