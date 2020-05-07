Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

No new cases for a week, GHA expands targeted testing

By Cristina Cavilla
7th May 2020

No new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the past week, Acting Medical Director Dr Krishna Rawal said on Wednesday, as he confirmed that targeted testing of teachers will commence in the next few days.

The Gibraltar Health Authority has taken some 663 swabs as part of its targeted frontline and systematic sampling exercise.

The GHA is currently in the process of sampling staff from HM Prison as well as inmates in addition to the Ministry of Defence, Ocean Views, Mount Alvernia, Hillsides, the Care Agency, St Bernadette's, Bella Vista and the John Mackintosh wing.

“In the next few days, we will also be offering swabbing for the teachers,” Dr Rawal said.

This comes as the number of active cases in Gibraltar dropped from 11 on Tuesday to eight on Wednesday.

Despite this, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia warned that that figure could quickly change.

Highlighting Gibraltar’s Covid data from April, he explained that at the start of April there were 46 active cases of the virus and 770 swabs taken.

“The number of active cases dropped to only two on 24 April and then shot up to 13 six days later on 30 April, the last day of the month,” he said.

“By then, we had carried out 2626 tests. A sample of 400 people selected at random was completed and another sample of frontline staff commenced.”

“The point I want to highlight about April is this. The number of active cases went up from two to 13. It did so quickly. This is precisely what we need to guard against.”

“Today there are eight active cases but this can change.”

“We must not let down our guard,” Dr Garcia said.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt to close key roads to traffic as Gibraltar eyes greener future after Covid-19

Tue 5th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team offers assistance to those who most need it

Tue 5th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

Concerns about ‘unlocking the Rock’

Tue 5th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cervantes director said re-establishing Gib presence in time would be ‘very positive’

7th May 2020

Local News
Stick to the rules or beaches will be closed, Garcia says

7th May 2020

Local News
GSD questions traffic restriction plans, prompting Govt despair over ‘unambitious’ response

7th May 2020

Local News
New clutch of Barbary partridges hatch under the careful eye of GONHS

6th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020