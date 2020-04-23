No new virus cases in a week, ‘but guard against complacency’ - Sacramento

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar for a week, the Minister for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento confirmed, even as she detailed the GHA’s continued preparations in the event of a surge in cases.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus has remained static at 132 since April 16, of which only five are currently active and are recovering at home.

Highlighting the recent training exercise at the Nightingale facility, Ms Sacramento said it will continue to refine and test its systems over the coming days to ensure that the GHA is fully prepared to receive a surge in Covid cases.

But she again warned against complacency.

“Just because we are ready to deal with a surge this does not mean that we want this to happen,” she said, adding that the government will give very careful consideration to unlocking the restrictions as the virus slows down.

“Thankfully we have not had any real patients [at the Nightingale facility] yet and that is because we have managed to contain the virus.”

“We continue to be in lockdown and that is the reason why we have been able to contain this virus so successfully, it is down to your sacrifice and your commitment to stay home that has enabled this, so thank you.”

But looking ahead, she said the Government would try to strike a balance for the over 70’s that would cater to their need to go out very briefly for “welfare benefits” including fresh air and vitamin D while staying home in order to stay safe.

“This is not to say in any way that we are changing the lockdown measures [for now], lockdown measures will continue and it’s important that they continue,” she said.

She explained that the RGP and other law enforcement agencies will assist in ensuring that designated areas during designated times are kept safe and free from people under the age of 70.

These designated spaces will also be cleaned and disinfected.

