No Parliament sitting in May due to building works and speaker’s conference

There will be no sitting of Parliament in May because of ongoing building works affecting the Parliament building and the Speaker’s attendance at a UK conference later this month.

Parliament had been due to meet on May 21, but the Government said the decision had been taken because works to the building, particularly those affecting the lift, were expected to be disruptive.

The Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge Phillips, will also be attending the Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers Conference and is due to leave on May 22.

The annual conference brings together Speakers and Presiding Officers from the UK House of Commons and the UK Overseas Territories to strengthen democratic governance and share best practice in parliamentary procedure.