Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

No plans to charge for beach parking, Govt says

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
11th July 2020

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed it is has no plans to charge for parking at the Eastern Beach car park.

Social media users this week expressed their dismay and concern following a Tweet which stated that the Government are going to start charging 50p an hour for parking at Eastern Beach.

But the Government said it “will not be charging any fee for the use of Eastern Beach car park."

The social media uproar was prompted by signs in the car park stating parking is free between 8am and 10pm, from 10pm to 3am there is a charge of 50p an hour and from 3am to 8am there is a charge of £1 an hour.

“The signs which are still in place are old signs,” the Government said.

“The barrier system has been fixed but locked in the open position and the ticket dispenser switched off.”

Most Read

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Local News

Man remanded in UK accused of murdering former Gib resident

Fri 10th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sixteen new nurses join GHA as Covid-19 puts spotlight on healthcare

11th July 2020

Local News
Ombudsman urges clarity from RGP on compensation for search damage

11th July 2020

Brexit
UK ‘committed’ to representing Gib interests in future trade deals, Commons told

11th July 2020

Local News
Morocco extends coronavirus emergency decree until Aug 10

11th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020