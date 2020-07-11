No plans to charge for beach parking, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed it is has no plans to charge for parking at the Eastern Beach car park.

Social media users this week expressed their dismay and concern following a Tweet which stated that the Government are going to start charging 50p an hour for parking at Eastern Beach.

But the Government said it “will not be charging any fee for the use of Eastern Beach car park."

The social media uproar was prompted by signs in the car park stating parking is free between 8am and 10pm, from 10pm to 3am there is a charge of 50p an hour and from 3am to 8am there is a charge of £1 an hour.

“The signs which are still in place are old signs,” the Government said.

“The barrier system has been fixed but locked in the open position and the ticket dispenser switched off.”