Fri 7th Feb, 2025

No rewind on Brexit, minister says following reset talks

Photo by Brian Lawless/PA

By Press Association
7th February 2025

By Rhiannon James and Will Durrant, PA Political Staff

There will be no “rewind” on Brexit, a UK minister has said, as he pledged to reject the ideological past and work with the European Union in the UK’s national interest.

In a statement on UK-EU relations, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the Government intends to make Brexit work in a “ruthlessly pragmatic” way.

This comes after Sir Keir Starmer met EU leaders in Brussels on Monday as part of plans to reset relations, with the Prime Minister committing to reducing trade barriers.

On Thursday, Mr Thomas-Symonds told the Commons: “This Government will be guided by what I’m calling ruthless pragmatism, working in the UK’s national interest, to make people across the UK safer, more secure and more prosperous.”

“The Government’s position is that it is in the British national interest to improve our economic, safety and security relationships with our nearest neighbours.”

“We reject the ideological approach of the past and will make a hard-headed assessment of the British national interest.”

He added: “This Government has been clear that we are not hitting rewind, we are not undoing Brexit, and we are not rejoining the single market or the customs union.”

“But we are looking to make Brexit work in a ruthlessly pragmatic way. That is the spirit we are taking into the discussions with the EU, not a zero-sum game, but a win-win for both sides, with people in the UK and across the EU benefiting.”

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart pressed the Government on what it wants to achieve from negotiations with the European Union.

He said: “(Mr Thomas-Symonds) talks of ruthless pragmatism in negotiations with the EU, I wonder if this will be the same ruthless pragmatism that is bringing us the Chagos deal.”

“Will it be the same ruthless pragmatism that has caused the Government to spend £9.4 billion a year on above-inflation pay rises for unionised sectors, without any promise of reform?”

“Perhaps the same ruthless pragmatism that saw the collapse of the £450 million AstraZeneca deal last week. When Labour negotiates, our country loses.”

He added: “What does the Government actually want from these negotiations? What are the tangible gains it hopes to make? What are its red lines?”

Mr Burghart also urged the Government to confirm there would be no reduction to the UK’s fishing rights.

“A word of advice to him, fish are very important. Very important in these negotiations,” he said.

“It’s reported that our friends and allies in the French republic have said that nothing can be negotiated until fish are negotiated. Will he confirm that he has told them very firmly and politely,” he said, before adding in a French accent:
“Non.”

Mr Burghart also said a return to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would be “completely unacceptable” and asked the minister to clarify his position on the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) Convention.

In response, Mr Thomas-Symonds said “forgive me if the Conservative Party isn’t top of the queue for advice on how to negotiate international agreements” after they spent hundreds of millions to send “some volunteers and most of their home secretaries” to Rwanda.

On the ECJ, he said: “(Mr Burghart) was part of a government that negotiated a role for the European Court of Justice in the Windsor Framework.”

Mr Thomas-Symonds continued: “Is (Kemi Badenoch) going to face down the ideologues in her own party? Is she going to show some political courage and back the national interest?”

