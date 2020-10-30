No room for abuse of housing allocations in Covid-19 crisis, Linares says
The Gibraltar Government said today that it "will not tolerate" any attempt to jump the housing queue by people falsely claiming hardship during the Covid-19 crisis. The warning came during a session of Parliament as the Minister for Housing, Youth and Sport, Steven Linares, answered questions on the housing department’s response during the Covid-19 pandemic....
