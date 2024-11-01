No serious incidents this Halloween, RGP confirms

The Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed that there were no crimes of a serious nature on Halloween.

Although there were a few Halloween-related calls to the RGP’s control room, none were serious, and no arrests have been made in relation to them.

Eight reports were received relating to anti-social behaviour, involving the discharging of fireworks and the throwing of eggs and stones.

An RGP spokesman said: “It was a routine night in terms of calls for service/responses, with a slight increase in demand due to a small number of Halloween-related calls, none of which were of a serious nature.”

The RGP had issued a message of “keep safe, think of others and have fun” on the day.