Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

No serious incidents this Halloween, RGP confirms

By Chronicle Staff
1st November 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed that there were no crimes of a serious nature on Halloween. 

Although there were a few Halloween-related calls to the RGP’s control room, none were serious, and no arrests have been made in relation to them. 

Eight reports were received relating to anti-social behaviour, involving the discharging of fireworks and the throwing of eggs and stones. 

An RGP spokesman said: “It was a routine night in terms of calls for service/responses, with a slight increase in demand due to a small number of Halloween-related calls, none of which were of a serious nature.” 

The RGP had issued a message of “keep safe, think of others and have fun” on the day. 

Most Read

Local News

Sustainable public housing project proposed for Road to the Lines

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

Local News

Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Local News

Phase 2 of Varyl Begg Estate refurbishment filed with Town Planner

Thu 31st Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

RGP disbands drug squad due to ‘resourcing issues’

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Showcasing artistry and science behind ceramic creations

1st November 2024

Local News
Govt hikes duty on cigarettes by 25p

1st November 2024

Local News
Man denies burglary

1st November 2024

Local News
Draft legislation published aligning Gib’s financial services to UK

1st November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024