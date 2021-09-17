No timeline on treaty mandate as EU continues with technical talks
By Brian Reyes and Maria Jesus Corrales European Union member states remain engaged in technical discussions with the European Commission on the bloc’s draft mandate for negotiations on a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, with no date yet set for it to be formally adopted by the European Council. The EU’s internal assessment of the draft...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here