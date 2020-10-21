No trick or treating this Halloween over Covid concerns

Children have been told ‘no’ to trick or treat this Halloween over Covid-19 concerns.

Trick or treating has become established practice in Gibraltar over the years. But this year, the Gibraltar Government is urging against it.

“It is obvious that having youngsters going door to door and coming into contact with elderly or vulnerable members of the community could be a recipe for disaster,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Members of the public, and particularly parents, are urged to ensure that their children observe the advice on this issue and avoid placing weaker members of our community at risk.”

“We all have to play our part in order to defeat Covid-19.”



MIDTERM TRAVEL

No.6 also issued advice on travel during the midterm break, “strongly” recommending that anyone leaving Gibraltar exercise extra precautions given the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19.

“There is marked increase in the spread of the virus, in hospitalisations and in deaths both in the United Kingdom and in Spain,” No.6 said.

“It is important that those who choose to travel outside Gibraltar familiarise themselves with the rules and with the law while they are in transit as well as with the position at their destination.”

“This may well be different at a municipal and regional level in both the United Kingdom and in Spain.”

In the United Kingdom, there are now local lockdowns in different parts of the country.

Wales will have a “firebreak” lockdown as from 6pm UK time this Friday for 17 days. Northern Ireland will enter a “circuit-breaker” lockdown period of tighter restrictions for four weeks.

In Spain, there are now over 1700 active cases of Covid-19 in the province of Cadiz next to Gibraltar, with 42 deaths in Andalucia on Tuesday.

There are 395 cases in the Campo area around Gibraltar, including 218 in Algeciras and 42 in La Linea.

“The Government urges those who intend to travel to be considerate of the wider community and of our senior citizens in particular, by making an appointment for a Covid-19 screening test on their return,” No.6 said.

“This can be booked by calling 20041818.”

“The Government reminds everyone to wear masks where required, to maintain social distancing, to wash their hands regularly and to avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.”

“It is now more essential than ever to capture every sneeze or cough into a tissue and then bin it and to remember not to shake hands with, hug or kiss anyone outside your household.”