No2 Overseas Squadron’s visit to HMS Trent

No2 Overseas Squadron's Air Training Corps and staff visited HMS Trent.

Cadets were shown aspects of life in the Royal Navy and were able to see how it differs from life in the Royal Air Force.

“It was a great opportunity for the cadets to visit and explore the ship which made an exciting change from exploring and visiting RAF aircraft,” No2 Overseas Squadron’s Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Ivan Caward said.

“On behalf of everyone at the squadron, we would like to thank all the ship’s crew who accompanied us on the tour. We very much look forward to further visits with cadets in the future.”