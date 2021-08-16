Nominees announced for 2021 Cultural Awards

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the nominees for the 2021 Cultural Awards.

The Awards are aimed at celebrating the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture to recognise potential, ability, talent, and achievement supporting the community’s cultural development.

Following a public nomination process the Cultural Awards Board, comprised of Peter Montegriffo, Alice Mascarenhas, Peter Canessa, Keri Scott, Yvette Zarb and Seamus Byrne, considered all nominations and other individuals and groups which have been active over

the last year, to decide on a shortlist in each category.

The shortlist is based on performances, events, and works produced from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

As part of the process, the public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The public lines will be launched in September with the support of Gibtelecom, who will be providing the telephone numbers.

Proceeds from the calls will be donated to the GBC Open Day.

Awards which can be voted on include the junior, youth, senior and best educational project.

There will be three extra awards: the Cultural Ambassador Award, the GCS Award for Extraordinary Achievement and the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award.

These three awards will be determined by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Sunborn Hotel.

The final shortlist is as follows (in alphabetical order):

JUNIOR (Under 15’s)

Gino Ochello

‘Best Youth Actor’ Drama Festival, involved in GAMPA online programming and other Academy performances.

Louis Pitto

Short Story Competition winner, year group 6/7 (Spring Festival), Poetry Competition Highly Commended, year group 7/10 (Autumn Festival).

Mia Hook

Overall winner of Bookmark Competition and school years 7/10. 1st Place Jazz Duet and 2nd Place Commercial Solo at online Global Dance Open.

YOUTH (Under 25’s)

Carmen Anderson

‘Best Supporting Actress’ at Drama Festival, and jointly directed an additional play. Online blog, ‘Into the Industry’ series of interviews with professionals working in the Arts. Regular

contributor to local papers and magazines.

Darius Oliva

Young Musician of the Year (top prize) Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians, Parasol Foundation Scholarship recipient, involved in GAMPA online programming.

Louis Emmitt Stern

Directed and performed play ‘Lungs’ post lockdown. Ran series of workshops to promote access to drama courses for young people receiving free school meals in the UK. Delivered

drama and writing workshops in Gibraltar working with various organisations.

Stephane Dominicy

Composed music for ‘Times of Closure’ documentary. Collaborated in video that won category in Spring Visual Arts Competition. Created several musical pieces during lockdown available on Spotify.

Zulaika Vallance

‘Young Artist prize’ at International Art Exhibition 2020, 1st Prize at the Young Art Exhibition 2021 and received a Highly Commended Award at the Spring Visual Arts Exhibition 2021.

SENIOR (Over 25’s)

Ian Serra

Production of full-length horror film with Gibraltar as the setting using a local cast, the first feature film produced entirely in Gibraltar by Gibraltarians.

Karl Ullger

1st Prize in Heritage Trust’s 2020 online competition. Shortlisted for UK’s Jackson painting prize out of 8674 entries. Highly Commended in 2020 International Art Competition.

‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ at Spring Visual Arts Competition 2021. Strong online presence.

Kitchen Studios

Organised two exhibitions at GEMA with interactive material and collaborations. Provided online content throughout lockdown, with artist takeovers. Ran workshop for Youth Arts Jamboree 2021.

Richard Garcia

Published two volumes on Gibraltar’s social history ‘Forging a Civilian Population’ and ‘Ordinary Life in Peace and War, 1749-1783’. Current editor of Gibraltar Heritage Trust Journal. Contributed to Literature Week 2020, and published series of articles on Loreto Convent 175th Anniversary.

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

Geraldine Martinez

Street Art Mural selected for Department of Education Façade as urban renewal programme, raises awareness of the environment and nature. Gibraltar Heritage Trust Painting Competition In its 32nd edition the competition promotes awareness of Heritage sites whilst producing an artistic record of Gibraltar. It attracts participant of all ages and abilities. The 2020 lockdown edition went ahead with the theme ‘A View from my Window’, the 2021 version attracted around 60 artists. Westside School Writer of the Week English Department’s ‘Writer of the Week’, an anthology of creative writing as part of the school’s ‘Writer of the Week’ initiative. The project was promoted online with a video produced by students. Additionally, Westside produced a thoughtful and intrinsic display to mark Armistice Day.