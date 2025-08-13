Nominees announced for 2025 Cultural Awards

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the nominees for the 2025 Cultural Awards, which celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture by recognising potential, ability, talent and achievements across the community.

The Cultural Awards Board, made up of the Fabian Vinet, Paula Latin, Ernest Gomez, Suyenne Perez Catania and Seamus Byrne, considered public nominations alongside other individuals and groups active in the past year to create the shortlist. The selection was based on performances, events and achievements primarily between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

The public will be able to vote for their preferred nominees from September, with Gibtelecom providing the charity telephone numbers. Proceeds from the calls will be donated to the GBC Open Day.

The nominees are:

Junior (15 and under)

• Jayce Caetano

• Lea Cortes

• Leon Galia

• Lucia Mifsud

• William Felice

Youth (24 and under)

• Stella Bosano

• Bonnie McHard

• Kate Williamson

Senior (over 25s)

• Naia Bautista

• Genyka Celecia

• Dead City Radio

• Jayden Fa

• Karl Ullger

Best Educational Project

• Shane Dalmedo – Gustavo Bacarisas book

• JF Dance – Six Windows

• GiBricks

• Patuka Press

• St Joseph’s School – Poetry Book project

Additional awards to be presented at the ceremony include Cultural Ambassador, Extraordinary Achievement and the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be determined by the Board and announced on the night.

The awards gala will take place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Grand Battery House.