Sat 19th Aug, 2023

Nominees announced for this year’s Cultural Awards

By Chronicle Staff
18th August 2023

A shortlist of nominees have been announced for this year’s Cultural Awards, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The Awards aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture and recognise potential, ability, talent and achievements throughout the cultural community.

The Cultural Awards Board is comprised of Peter Montegriffo, Ernest Gomez, Paula Latin, Andrea Martin-Simpson and Seamus Byrne.

Following a public nomination process, the Board has considered nominations and other individuals and groups who have been active over the last year and beyond to decide on a shortlist in the following categories.

This shortlist is based on performances and events produced, and achievements attained, primarily from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

As part of the process, the public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The public lines will be launched in September with the support of Gibtelecom who will be providing the charity telephone numbers. Proceeds from the calls will once again be donated to the GBC Open Day.

The final shortlist in the Youth (21 and under) section includes India Borge, Luna Lee, Nicholas Raggio and Brianna Trinidad.

In the Senior (22 and over) section Shane Dalmedo, Julian Felice and Stefan Hoare have been nominated.

For Best Educational Project nominees include GAMPA and Parasol Foundation for their International Women’s Day programme, the JM Memorial Foundation for the Tangier Cultural Exchange and the Ukraine ‘Artists For Peace’ exhibition.

There will be three extra awards, the Cultural Ambassador Award, the GCS Award For Extraordinary Achievement and the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award.

These awards will be determined by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the Sunborn Hotel.

