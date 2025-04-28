Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

North African birds feature prominently in latest Gibraltar Bird Report

A Manx Shearwater just off Europa Point captured by Robert Perez who explained he spotted it on what was a rather grim day, weather-wise, blustery with a mix of wind and recent heavy rain. “But as any seabird enthusiast knows, that kind of rough weather can be promising, especially in late March when migration kicks up,” he said. “After the stormy conditions earlier in the week, I had a feeling the strong westerly winds might have pushed something interesting into the Strait. Sure enough, this Manx Shearwater appeared, a fantastic reward for braving the elements. It’s always worth keeping an eye out at Europa Point during these windows; you never know what the wind might bring in.”

By Eyleen Gomez
28th April 2025

The 2024 issue of the Gibraltar Bird Report has been published by the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS). The annual report provides a species-by-species summary of bird observations recorded in Gibraltar and its surrounding waters during 2024. The report is edited by Dr Ernest Garcia, who has been involved in the observation and...

