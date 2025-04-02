Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Northern Defences project seeks to fuse history and education with tourism and leisure

Images courtesy of GCArchitects Ltd

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd April 2025

The Gibraltar Government has filed a planning application with the Town Planner to bring the historic Northern Defences to life, tapping opportunities for tourism, leisure and education. The application follows on from outline planning permission having been granted in February 2022 for the area. The Northern Defences is a historic array of fortifications leading from...

