Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Northern Defences walking tours set to take place

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2026

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will offer a series of walking tours of the Northern Defences in collaboration with Fortress Attractions Gibraltar.

The tours will cover the complex of medieval, 18th and 19th century military defences and Second World War installations, and will be led by Carl Viagas, who is leading the project to recover the site for public access.

Tours will take place on the last Friday of each month, with the first scheduled for Friday January 30. Attendance is free, but booking via the Gibraltar Heritage Trust is essential.
Photography and video recording may take place during the first tour for promotional and social media purposes.

Tours are expected to last around two hours. Participants are advised that the route includes uneven surfaces, steps, exposure to weather conditions and outdoor environments, and that appropriate footwear should be worn. Children must be supervised at all times.

Further information is available at www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Local News

Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Teachers’ union raises ‘grave concern’ over severe weather school plans

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Weather-related falls at A&E prompt care warnings as wind and rain persist

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Arias-Vasquez chairs Business Transition Advisory Group following conclusion of Treaty negotiations

29th January 2026

Local News
University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy receives MCA approval for tanker training course

29th January 2026

Local News
Youth Saturday entertainment forms part of the Youth Arts Jamboree

29th January 2026

Local News
Feetham visits Childline Gibraltar ahead of 20th anniversary

29th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026