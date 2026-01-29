Northern Defences walking tours set to take place

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will offer a series of walking tours of the Northern Defences in collaboration with Fortress Attractions Gibraltar.

The tours will cover the complex of medieval, 18th and 19th century military defences and Second World War installations, and will be led by Carl Viagas, who is leading the project to recover the site for public access.

Tours will take place on the last Friday of each month, with the first scheduled for Friday January 30. Attendance is free, but booking via the Gibraltar Heritage Trust is essential.

Photography and video recording may take place during the first tour for promotional and social media purposes.

Tours are expected to last around two hours. Participants are advised that the route includes uneven surfaces, steps, exposure to weather conditions and outdoor environments, and that appropriate footwear should be worn. Children must be supervised at all times.

Further information is available at www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi.