A young Northern gannet was recently rescued from the sea off Eastside by Christian Balban-Torres.

The young bird was tangled in plastic fishing gear and Mr Balban-Torres managed to carefully set this bird free.

As if the second chance wasn't enough, he also gave the bird a fish and sent it on its way.

“Thank you Christian for your amazing work and for caring about our environment,” said Lewis Stagnetto from The Nautilus Project.