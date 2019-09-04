‘Nostalgia’ about Queen’s Cinema not enough to protect building – Heritage Trust

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has said that “nostalgia” about the Queen’s Cinema was not enough to argue for the building’s preservation.

In a letter to this newspaper, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ian Balestrino, said the building that comprised the cinema was a large “Nissen Hut”-type structure with corrugated sheet roofing.

Additionally, he said that having spoken to a number of individuals with experience and knowledge in the field of theatre management, the general consensus was that the cinema was inappropriate for use as a theatre of the size required.

“Taking all this into account the Trust could not find substantive evidence to oppose the demolition of the cinema,” Mr Balestrino said.

“The only mitigating factor was one of nostalgia - we all have our own personal memories of having gone to the cinema to enjoy movies, shows and other events. This on its own would not be enough to argue for the building’s preservation.”

Mr Balestrino was responding to suggestions that the Heritage Trust should have intervened to oppose the demolition of the cinema.

