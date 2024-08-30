‘Nothing unusual’ about Upper Rock plans, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government said there was “nothing unusual” about its recent call for expressions of interest [EOI] for improvements to the Upper Rock nature reserve.

It was responding after the GSD called for clarity on the process, which it said “smacks of a wholesale privatisation” of the Upper Rock as a tourist destination.

The GSD’s Damon Bossino had urged transparency should a contract be awarded, adding that the Opposition expected full details to be disclosed of who has been awarded the contract, the price and details of any third parties as the expressions of interest is envisaging may be involved.

But the Government dismissed the criticism.

“It seems very clear that Damon Bossino continues be out of touch with reality and either lacks awareness and acuity or is simply bad at his job,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement on Thursday.

The Government accused Mr Bossino of attempting to “create uneasiness among the hard working and dedicated staff of the Upper Rock” by suggesting a private take over is in store as a result of the EOI, “when this is simply not the case”.

No.6 said the EOI offered an opportunity for entities that wish to invest or be involved in improvements in sites in the Upper Rock and elsewhere in Gibraltar to make proposals.

It said many of these potential sites were included in the GSLP/Liberal manifesto at the last general election “and should come as no surprise”.

“Had Government not put out an EOI and merely proceeded with plans he would have complained as to lack of transparency,” the statement said.

“He now complains about an action that goes out to the public.”

“There is nothing unusual either in the way that the EOI has been published.”

“Numerous EOIs have been published in the past by departments and agencies.”

No.6 cited as examples the Northern Defences EOI led by Land Property Services and the waste treatment plant EOI by the Department of the Environment, adding they were “proceeding normally’.

It said similar calls for expressions of interest led to the development of the “very successful and much acclaimed” St Michael’s Cave experience, The Awakening, which it added had proved extremely popular with visitors.

The latest EOI is focusing on further improvements to existing sites and on creating new ones,” No.6 said.

“The Upper Rock as a recreational area has improved beyond recognition in the last decade, and the Government plans to work together with private investors and other funders in order to provide an even better experience,” the statement said.

“The model has proved successful in the past, not only with The Awakening, but also with World War II Tunnels and years back with the development of Mediterranean Steps and Charles V Wall by sponsorship from what is now the Parasol Foundation, as it happens during the time of the GSD.”

“So they should not criticise the process.”

“One would have thought that the GSD would have welcomed an initiative to attract partners in improving the Upper Rock, and indeed other sites in Gibraltar, as a way of achieving improvements with less burden on the taxpayer.”

“But Mr Bossino is hypocritical as ever, unwilling to accept that the Government is making great strides in the promotion of and care for Gibraltar’s natural and heritage sites.”

The Government also attacked Mr Bossino’s criticism that the new EOI had not been flagged by ministers during the recent budget session.

“Mr Bossino takes the biscuit when he asks why ‘this move was not referred to at all by the Ministers for the Environment or Tourism in their recent budget addresses’,” No.6 Convent Place said in the statement.

“He was clearly daydreaming or doodling during the budget session, as the Minister for the Environment did refer to these plans, and in fact gave examples.”

The Government, quoting from the Budget session, said Dr John Cortes had outlined plans for a “new breath-taking artery” into the reserve via the lower Charles V Wall steps and Devil’s Gap Battery.

It said Dr Cortes had also mentioned a new ticket office and interpretation on that route, as well as additional facilities for walkers, adding that these would be delivered through private investment.

Dr Cortes, who has responsibility for the Upper Rock, added: “Damon Bossino needs to improve his performance.”

“He concentrates his efforts on negativity and decrying any positive initiative, clearly hoping that nothing improves so that he can criticise inaction.”

“He wants to see nothing happening and will do all he can to stop progress.”

“Sadly for him, and happily for Gibraltar, all he can do is complain while we get on with our plans.”