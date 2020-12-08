Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

A total of 244 pupils and staff in Notre Dame Lower Primary School have been required to self-isolate after six positive Covid-19 cases were found in the school.

The Gibraltar Government confirmed just one positive case has resulted in 159 Notre Dame pupils requiring to self-isolate.

The six cases mark the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh cases identified within this school.

Some 32 individuals (four staff members and 28 pupils) have been required to self-isolate as a result of the second positive case.

Six ancillary staff members are self-isolating due to the third positive case and the fourth positive case resulted in 18 pupils self-isolating.

The fifth positive case saw 24 individuals (five staff members and 19 pupils) requiring to self-isolate and 159 pupils needed to self-isolate as a result of the sixth positive case.

Five staff members are self-isolating due to the seventh positive case.

With another positive case also identified in St Anne’s Upper Primary School.

This was fifth case identified within St Anne’s Upper Primary School and no individuals had been required to self-isolate.

“The Contact Tracing team have liaised with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals,” the Government said.

“All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases are required to self-isolate.”

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.”

The Government has advised individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

“Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school.”

“They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.”

“Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

“Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”