Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Now and Beyond’ initiative in local schools

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2022

Gibraltar schools recently celebrated their first Now and Beyond Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival sponsored by GibSams and organised by Beyond mental health charity UK.

CEO of Beyond Louisa Rose and Operations Manager Monica Leung travelled to Gibraltar on Monday. While Ms Rose delivered live talks to schools entitled Social Media: Friend or Foe, Ms Leung had set up access for all schools to numerous live links for presentations: celebrity welcome; mindful moments; self-confidence; exercise with Joe Wicks; support for LGTBQ young people and their friends; and racial inequality.

After the school day, there was also an opportunity for teachers to talk about their own wellbeing and watch a presentation delivered live by the Anna Freud Centre.

The day culminated in a live presentation by Louisa exploring the impact of social media on the mental health of young people and an examination of parental habits too. Minister for Education, John Cortes, welcomed the speakers and audience and showed his support for the continued work being done to improve the emotional wellbeing of our young people. The audience, made up of parents, NGOs and professionals who work together to support the emotional wellbeing of our children and young people, also took with them strategies to reduce time spent on their phone and on social media.

Throughout the day teachers across all schools had planned a myriad of activities such as mindfulness, worry worms, affirmations, exercise, self-reflection, Tai Chi, songs, games and activities, all designed to continue to bring the importance of nurturing wellbeing into focus.

The Department of Education saw the day as a chance to keep emotional wellbeing as a high priority and highlighted the important and progressive work done in collaboration with Children’s Services, GHA Children’s Mental health, Youth and RGP. Whilst the Department of Education acknowledged that there will always be more that can be done, the feeling was positive and professionals are keen to “keep this ball rolling”.

Most Read

Local News

School reports bottles of urine thrown into playground

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Brexit

‘Flexibility of mindset’ and ‘absolute determination to succeed' underpin treaty talks, UK ambassador says

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD says Govt’s digital shift has been ‘slow, painful and costly’

5th December 2022

Local News
Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

5th December 2022

Local News
Govt highlights investments in sewage network, despite treatment plant delays

5th December 2022

Local News
Govt’s anti-corruption Bill ‘half-hearted and flawed’, GSD says

5th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022