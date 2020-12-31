Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Now is the time

By Brian Reyes
31st December 2020

Earlier this week, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, was asked during a press conference whether the truck chaos witnessed recently in Dover offered a glimpse of what we might expect at Gibraltar’s border with Spain if a deal for the Rock’s future with the EU could not be agreed by midnight tonight....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Countdown to a new year from home

31st December 2020

Features
2020 in the words of our reporters

31st December 2020

Local News
Government Archivist receives MBE in New Year Honours

30th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 vaccine programme rolls out in the Campo

30th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020