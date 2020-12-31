Now is the time
Earlier this week, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, was asked during a press conference whether the truck chaos witnessed recently in Dover offered a glimpse of what we might expect at Gibraltar’s border with Spain if a deal for the Rock’s future with the EU could not be agreed by midnight tonight....
