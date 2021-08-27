Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Nuclear industry calls for new sites on 65th anniversary

File photo dated 28/05/20 of construction workers staying socially distanced at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Bridgwater, Somerset, Europe's largest building site. Oic by Ben Birchall

By Press Association
27th August 2021

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Business leaders are calling on the Government to secure the future of the nuclear industry and support tens of thousands of jobs.

On the 65th anniversary of nuclear power first being generated in the UK, ministers were told the industry is now at a “pivotal point”.

Calder Hall in Cumbria, the first nuclear power station in the world to produce electricity for domestic use, was designed to last 20 years but was operational for 47 before closing in 2003.

Business leaders across the North West have called for legislation to take forward plans for a new Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

Dawn James, vice-president of Jacobs, which has sites in Cumbria employing 700 people, said: “The UK’s nuclear industry currently finds itself at a pivotal point on its 65th birthday.

“Since Hinkley Point C began its construction over five years ago, the industry has gone from strength to strength.

“Jobs, skills and opportunities have flourished across the region. Now we need to build on them further and look ahead to the next 65 years.

“Sizewell C is a natural next step for net-zero, nuclear and new opportunities across the North West.”

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “The UK’s legacy of nuclear innovation shows how this industry can deliver clean energy for our climate goals and good jobs for our communities.

“The Government urgently needs to introduce a new financing model for nuclear so we can build new stations and seize the opportunities of a green economy for the next generation.”

A Business Department spokesperson said: “Nuclear power has a key role to play in the UK’s low-carbon energy future and we intend to approve at least one large-scale nuclear project in the next three years.

“In doing so, we will strengthen our energy security, attract billions of pounds in private capital and create tens of thousands of jobs across the country.”

Most Read

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt in vaccination push after man in 50s dies from Covid-19

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar will be decolonised as city state ‘fully owned’ by its people, Bossano tells UN seminar

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Duke of Wellington monument to reopen after £3m restoration

27th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Parents fear being overruled if 12 to 15-year-olds offered jabs in school

27th August 2021

UK/Spain News
UK on course for one of its warmest summers

27th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Large-scale study shows risk of clots after vaccine far lower than with Covid

27th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021