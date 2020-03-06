Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Number of potential jurors reduced due to coronavirus

Pics: John Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2020

The Supreme Court has announced the number of potential jurors to be summonsed will be reduced after advice from Public Health Gibraltar.
Concerns over coronavirus has seen a number of public events and gatherings cancelled or closed off.
Jury service will continue as normal, but the changes will see less than 100 prospective jurors waiting outside the Supreme Court.
“Acting upon the advice of Public Health Gibraltar, and as part of the effort to avoid large public gatherings, the Chief Justice has directed that the number of prospective jurors summonsed to attend the Supreme Court will be reduced, so that the total number of persons in the public areas does not exceed 100,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.
As part of that process, persons who have been summonsed for jury duty may be contacted by the Supreme Court Registry and informed that they are not required to attend.
Unless contacted, persons summonsed should attend in the usual way.

