NWYC2025 - Samao make comeback to beat Wales

The first of the final placement matches in the Netball World Youth Cup at the Europa Sports Complex proved to be an exciting, intense encounter from the outset.

Wales and Samoa, playing for seventh and eighth place, were within touching distance of each other in the opening eight minutes. Wales edged ahead by two goals before Samoa cut the deficit to 7-6, only for Wales to respond with another goal to restore their two-goal cushion.

As the quarter progressed, Wales stretched their lead to four, moving the score to 11-8 in the final five minutes. A vibrant, noisy atmosphere — with fans from both sides in full voice — added to the occasion, this being the first of the big games leading into the final. As predicted, it was turning into the close contest everyone had expected.

Both sides, fast and physical with plenty to prove after missing out on the top four, were determined to finish as high as possible in the rankings. Early changes reflected this, with Samoa adjusting their play to counter Wales’ strong presence in defence.

A confidence-boosting goal for Samoa in the dying seconds of the quarter cut the margin to a single goal at 15-14. Switching to player-for-player marking, they denied Wales the chance to extend their advantage and secured their final goal of the period under intense Welsh defensive pressure.

Samoa carried their momentum into the second quarter, levelling the match before taking the lead at 18-17 within the first five minutes. Where Wales had led early, Samoa now took control, opening up a 26-23 advantage with six minutes to go before halftime.

They extended their lead to six goals with three minutes remaining, though Wales fought back under tough, physical pressure to close the gap to 31-26. Samoa, however, struck again late to maintain a five-goal lead at halftime.

The third quarter was a goal-for-goal battle, Samoa and Wales trading points to 34-30. Wales clawed back to within three goals at one stage, but a composed Samoa shooter kept the margin at four. Samoa then pushed their lead back to six with seven minutes left in the quarter.

End-to-end action followed, chaotic at times but relentless in pace. Wales once again narrowed the margin to three at 40-37 with six minutes to play. The closing stages of the quarter were enthralling, with both sides refusing to give way. Samoa’s intensity matched every Welsh push, while Wales countered quickly from defence to attack in desperate pursuit of a comeback.

Just as Wales seemed to be gaining ground, Samoa reasserted control, restoring their six-goal advantage. At 44-38 with just over two minutes remaining, Wales still believed they could turn it around, reducing the margin to 44-39. But Samoa hit back immediately, capitalising on two interceptions to deny Wales a quick response. This allowed them to build a commanding 46-39 lead with under a minute left, finishing the quarter 48-40 ahead.

The final quarter mirrored the third, with Samoa maintaining their grip and gradually extending their lead. By the closing minutes they were out of reach at 65-51, firmly in charge of the contest. Samoa ultimately sealed a 67-53 victory, stamping their authority on the match with a strong comeback and a powerful finish.

