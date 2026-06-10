Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Solitary goal decides hockey international between Gibraltar women and Morocco

By Stephen Ignacio
10th June 2026

One solitary goal decided Gibraltar women’s hockey match against Morocco on Tuesday in the first of a double-header that concludes today, Wednesday.

Described as a “good, solid test” for the Gibraltar team, the match ended in a 1-0 defeat, although much was learned from the encounter.

Morocco, an unknown side to Gibraltar, were facing them for the first time. Gibraltar will now take on the North Africans for a second time in the return fixture.

The match, which will be played this evening from 7pm, will provide a further test for the Gibraltar women’s team, who will be keen to prove themselves on the field.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Leading human evolution researchers to meet in Gibraltar for Calpe ’26 Conference

Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Upper Rock arrangements ‘speak to the way we are being governed’

Tue 9th Jun, 2026

Local News

Police seize 1,750 litres of petrol stored ‘recklessly’ in Upper Rock cave

Tue 9th Jun, 2026

Local News

Defendant was confronted by complainant over alleged sexual abuse, Supreme Court hears 

Tue 9th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Kosovo top group C2 after defeating Gibraltar 8-0

9th June 2026

Sports
GIbraltar7's ready for debut this weekend

9th June 2026

Sports
They scored their first can they win their first point? - Gibraltar women play Kosovo

9th June 2026

Sports
Netball sees end of Round two of 31-team season

9th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026