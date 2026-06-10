Solitary goal decides hockey international between Gibraltar women and Morocco

One solitary goal decided Gibraltar women’s hockey match against Morocco on Tuesday in the first of a double-header that concludes today, Wednesday.

Described as a “good, solid test” for the Gibraltar team, the match ended in a 1-0 defeat, although much was learned from the encounter.

Morocco, an unknown side to Gibraltar, were facing them for the first time. Gibraltar will now take on the North Africans for a second time in the return fixture.

The match, which will be played this evening from 7pm, will provide a further test for the Gibraltar women’s team, who will be keen to prove themselves on the field.