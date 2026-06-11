Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games will be held from June 24-26

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) will be holding its 41st Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games from June 24th to 26th June.

Once again athletes from Gibraltar will compete alongside teams from the Isle of Man and Spain.

"The three-day event will showcase the talents and determination of athletes with intellectual disabilities across five sports and promises to be a celebration of inclusion, friendship and sporting achievement," said SOG officials.

The Games will officially begin with the now traditional Opening Ceremony which sees the Law enforcement Torch Run taking place ahead of the games opening and parading with the teams around the Lathbury Sports athletics track before the flame is lit. The official opening is scheduled for 6pm.

The first event after the official ceremony and raising of the flag will be the athletics competition featuring athletes from Gibraltar and the Isle of Man.

This will be followed by the futsal competition the next day.

Futsal will be played on Thursday 25th June, at the SOG Sports Complex, from 9:00am to 12:30pm, with teams from Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, Algeciras and Estepona competing for honours. Later that day, the Paola Poggio Bocce Competition will be held from 4:00pm to 7:30pm, featuring athletes from Gibraltar and the Isle of Man. The Games conclude on Friday 26th June with the Bowling Competition at Kings Bastion Leisure Centre from 9:30am to 12:00pm, followed by the Swimming Competition at the Lathbury Swimming Pool from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

All sporting events are open to the public, and Special Olympics Gibraltar encourages members of the community to come along, support the athletes and experience the spirit of inclusion and determination that defines the Special Olympics movement.

Annie Risso, National Director and Director of Games, said: “The National Games are the highlight of our sporting calendar and provide a wonderful opportunity for our athletes to showcase their abilities while building friendships with competitors from other regions. We invite the whole community to come and support the athletes and be part of this celebration of sport and inclusion.”

Special Olympics Gibraltar has in recent weeks returned from another international adventure in Switzerland where they were to get more success and were praised by Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

Mt Santos congratulated Special Olympics Gibraltar's bowling team following what was described as an "outstanding performance at the Switzerland National Summer Games in Zug"

In the bowling competition, Glen Wimbleton and John Joshua Buttigieg both won gold medals in their respective singles groups, while Adam Stewart secured a bronze medal in singles and teamed up with John Joshua Buttigieg to claim bronze in the doubles event. The team then rounded off the Games by securing team gold.

Minister Santos said: "I would like to congratulate the entire team on this fantastic achievement. These medals are a testament to the dedication, hard work and determination shown by the athletes, who have represented Gibraltar with pride and distinction. I would also like to recognise the coaches and support team whose commitment and guidance have helped make this success possible. A special thanks must go to Annie Risso, National Director of Special Olympics Gibraltar, for the brilliant work she continues to do in supporting our athletes and creating opportunities for them to excel."