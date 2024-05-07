OBE Gibraltar Association host farewell dinner for Governor

Members of the OBE Gibraltar Association recently hosted a farewell dinner at the Calpe Rowing Club in honour of the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

The dinner was very well attended with speeches from the Association’s chairman, Richard Labrador MBE and the Governor.

Prior to sitting down for dinner three members of the Association, Gerry Fortuna, the Association chairman and Dr John Cortes, all past 1st/4th Scout Group (MMHO) buglers, played a fanfare in honour of Sir David.

“It was a very enjoyable occasion and His Excellency confirmed he would continue his ties with the Association and would partake in is activities when circumstances permitted,” said a statement from the chairman.

Who also thanked the president and committee of the Calpe Rowing Club for allowing the use of the Club’s premises and made it a point of thanking Michelle Gomez, manager of the Club, and her team for a splendid evening.