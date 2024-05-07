Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

OBE Gibraltar Association host farewell dinner for Governor

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2024

Members of the OBE Gibraltar Association recently hosted a farewell dinner at the Calpe Rowing Club in honour of the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

The dinner was very well attended with speeches from the Association’s chairman, Richard Labrador MBE and the Governor.

Prior to sitting down for dinner three members of the Association, Gerry Fortuna, the Association chairman and Dr John Cortes, all past 1st/4th Scout Group (MMHO) buglers, played a fanfare in honour of Sir David.

“It was a very enjoyable occasion and His Excellency confirmed he would continue his ties with the Association and would partake in is activities when circumstances permitted,” said a statement from the chairman.

Who also thanked the president and committee of the Calpe Rowing Club for allowing the use of the Club’s premises and made it a point of thanking Michelle Gomez, manager of the Club, and her team for a splendid evening.

Most Read

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Local News

GHA finds sharp increase in melanoma rates

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

‘Jurisdictional risk’ at forefront of CM’s reaction to Op Delhi search warrants, Inquiry told

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GCAB meet Citizens Advice UK Chief Executive

7th May 2024

Local News
Dolphins Youth Club Morocco cultural trip

7th May 2024

Local News
Mayor hosts GABBA’s 60th Anniversary Reception

7th May 2024

Local News
Spring cultural programme 2024 announced

7th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024