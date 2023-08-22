Ocean Village's 'Knot Shore' wins Cardboard Boat Charity Race

Saturday saw Gibraltar’s pluckiest mariners take to the waters for the annual RAOB Charity Cardboard Boat Race, in aid of the GBC Open Day fund and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

The fun began at Casemates at 10am, where the 15 boats (nine for the Senior Race, six for the Juniors) were put on display, before the crews paraded their vessels to Ocean Village marina for the main events.

The Juniors were the first to set sail, with ‘Sting Board’, crewed by Sebastian Collins-Knock and Jensen Warner taking the Ibex Insurance Shield ahead of ‘Rub-a-dub-Tub’ (Straits Services) and ‘Turbo Terrific (M&E Crew).

The Straits Services kids also won the JP Haulage Shield for Best Fancy Dress, and the ‘Turbo Terrific’ was awarded the Bruno’s Shield for Best Boat Design.

The “Titanic” Award for Most Dramatic Sinking went to No.2 Overseas Squadron Air Cadets for the spectacular way in which their Sunderland Flying Boat became a submarine.

After the Juniors received their prizes, the Seniors launched their boats, with Ocean Village’s ‘Knot Shore’ coming in first and taking the Monster Energy Shield.

They were followed by ‘Blaze 2’ (Specialist Medical Group) and ‘HMS Super Super Late’ (JP Haulage).

Bassadone’s ‘Nancy’ won both the Best Boat Design Shield and the “Titanic” Award for Most Dramatic Sinking, with BVictorious (BV Group) taking the SCSI Best Fancy Dress Shield.

Apart from the chaos on the seas, performances by the Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and local entertainer Danny Peach delighted the cheering crowds and cosplayers gathered for the day.

Additional money was raised for charity via a prize raffle.