Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Alwani Foundation donates to Down syndrome support initiative, Limitless Diversity

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2025

The Kishin Alwani Foundation has donated £1,000 to a new non-profit initiative, Limitless Diversity, which has launched with the aim of supporting individuals with Down syndrome and raising awareness of their needs.

The project begins by focusing on Charles Zammit, providing him with resources to promote greater independence and personal development.

The initiative was formally introduced with the release of the book, Searching for Balance, on March 28. The publication explores the importance of mental, physical, and nutritional health, which are values that underpin the mission of Limitless Diversity.

The launch received support from members of the community, including the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Sir Joe Bossano.

Searching for Balance is available at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust shop and all proceeds from book sales will fund the initiative.

The next stage of the project centres on raising funds to support Mr Zammit through specialised care, fitness programmes, nutritional guidance, and cultural integration.

To support this goal, personal trainer and advocate Raul Mesa will undertake an endurance challenge, cycling around the Iberian Peninsula and back to Gibraltar in 31 days, beginning August 1. The challenge is sponsored by Desmond Mifsud of Mifix.

The public can follow the initiative and support the fundraiser via Instagram at @limitlessdivsersity.

The organisers also thanked the Alwani Foundation for its donation and continued support.

Most Read

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Parasol event breathes new life into The Mount

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

‘Time to go’, Bossino tells CM

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Public sector agencies take part in sanctions preparedness exercise

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Arrangements underway for Gib Fair

8th July 2025

Features
Local actors travel to UK drama festival

8th July 2025

Features
School Years 11 to 13 Runner-up

8th July 2025

Features
Charity event highlights educational support for Moroccan village children

7th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025