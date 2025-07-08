Alwani Foundation donates to Down syndrome support initiative, Limitless Diversity

The Kishin Alwani Foundation has donated £1,000 to a new non-profit initiative, Limitless Diversity, which has launched with the aim of supporting individuals with Down syndrome and raising awareness of their needs.

The project begins by focusing on Charles Zammit, providing him with resources to promote greater independence and personal development.

The initiative was formally introduced with the release of the book, Searching for Balance, on March 28. The publication explores the importance of mental, physical, and nutritional health, which are values that underpin the mission of Limitless Diversity.

The launch received support from members of the community, including the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Sir Joe Bossano.

Searching for Balance is available at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust shop and all proceeds from book sales will fund the initiative.

The next stage of the project centres on raising funds to support Mr Zammit through specialised care, fitness programmes, nutritional guidance, and cultural integration.

To support this goal, personal trainer and advocate Raul Mesa will undertake an endurance challenge, cycling around the Iberian Peninsula and back to Gibraltar in 31 days, beginning August 1. The challenge is sponsored by Desmond Mifsud of Mifix.

The public can follow the initiative and support the fundraiser via Instagram at @limitlessdivsersity.

The organisers also thanked the Alwani Foundation for its donation and continued support.