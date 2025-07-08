Arrangements underway for Gib Fair

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has announced that arrangements are well under way for the annual Gibraltar Fair which will take place at the Victoria Stadium, from August 23 to 31.

The Fair is being organised by the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and works on the site will commence shortly.

Once again, there will be a varied range of attractions for different age groups. All rides will be priced at £3. Additionally, there will be tombolas, games and other side stalls including those being put up by local charitable organisations.

Eating and drinking outlets will also be provided, as well as the ever popular Churros stall.

A daily programme of entertainment has also been prepared for the Family Pavilion, organised by Gibmedia Ltd.

Admission to the Pavilion will be free on all nights.

A full programme of events will be released shortly.