Wed 14th Feb, 2024

Officer receives Chief of Police's commendation for swift intervention on Western Beach

Images show PC Gomez of GDP receiving a commendation from GCP Chief of Police Rob Allen.

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2024

Police Constable (PC) Christopher Gomez was recently presented with a Chief of Police's Commendation at Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Headquarters .

On the September 5 2023, PC Gomez was on duty at the airfield, when he heard a radio transmission stating that an off-duty Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) officer was struggling with offenders on Western Beach.

PC Gomez immediately responded and went on foot to assist the officer in need.

And in doing so, prevented further injury and assault.

Commending PC Gomez for his actions the GDP’s Chief of Police, Rob Allen, said: “On hearing that an RGP colleague was struggling with offenders at the beach.”

“PC Gomez did not hesitate and ran from the airfield to assist his colleague.”

“His arrival at the scene and assistance helped to bring the situation under control and allowed the lawful detention of the offenders.”

“His actions are a further example of the close working relationship that exists between officers of the two forces.”

“Whilst Gibraltar remains a generally safe place, it is essential that colleagues across law enforcement look out for one another in such circumstances.”

“Well done PC Gomez,” he added.

