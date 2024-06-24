Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Officers pass Disaster Victim Identification training

By Chronicle Staff
24th June 2024

A team of Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police officers have passed a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI).

The training, which is approved by the College of Policing, teaches police officers to respond effectively to a mass fatality incident, such as an aircraft disaster.

The four-day course was held at Devil’s Tower Camp and saw 13 RGP and four GDP officers pass several assessments.

All the officers had volunteered to undertake this training, which is organised by the UKDVI team and funded by the Home Office.

Lynzi Lefort, the UKDVI Deputy National Coordinator, delivered the course in Gibraltar alongside Andy Woodward.

“We never want such an event to happen, but by providing and receiving the training we ensure that we, as a team, respond and deliver for our communities and that families receive the level of service they expect and deserve,” she said.

“It’s always an honour and privilege to work with such committed officers and with the excellent support from our colleagues at the College of Policing.”

“Many thanks to the Commissioner of the RGP Richard Ullger and Chief of the GDP Robert Allen.”

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Local News

Rapist jailed for over 12 years

Fri 21st Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GCS to promote culture and arts in new summer programme

24th June 2024

Features
RLSS Gibraltar issues advice on water safety

24th June 2024

Features
Joe Gingell set to release new book ‘The War Came Home’

24th June 2024

Features
Policing Montserrat

22nd June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024