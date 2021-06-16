Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

OFT issues warning on mug recall

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2021

The Pusser’s Mug with Blue Rim (Serpent) that was distributed with purchases of Pusser’s Rum is being recalled due to the migration of cobalt in the blue ink.

As a result, consumers in possession of the mugs are urged to return them to the point of sale. However, consumers who are unable to return them should contact the local Pusser’s Rum distributor at: mail@stagnetto.com.

Matthew Stagnetto said that his shop would have sold at least over 100 of the bottles of rum with the complimentary mug. However, he suspects that 80-90% of these sales would have been to UK tourists as it is not a product usually bought by locals. 

For further information, contact the Office of Fair Trading on +350 20071700, or email consumer.protection@gibraltar.gov.gi

