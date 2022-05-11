Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th May, 2022

Local News

OFT launches WhatsApp contact service

Photo by Pixabay.

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2022

Consumers are now able to communicate with the Office of Fair Trading’s Consumer Protection Team through WhatsApp.

The new initiative was launched yesterday in a bid to make it easier to contact the OFT team.

“This shall allow consumers to easily reach out to the team in relation to consumer related queries, to report any matters of concern and to make complaints against businesses,” the OFT said in a statement.

“It is expected that this will attract a wider audience to engage with the team, particularly younger consumers.”

“The public should note the Team will use WhatsApp to provide guidance about consumers’ rights and to give general assistance relating to queries raised.”

“It should be noted however that any matters that require the Team to carry out specific investigations or other escalations would require a more formal line of communication with the OFT by email.”

This facility will initially be available for a trial period of six months to allow the OFT to assess its functionality and effectiveness, the OFT said.

The Consumer Protection Team can be reached on WhatsApp: 56002998; Tel: 20071700; Email: consumer.protection@gibraltar.gov.gi and on the Website: www.oft.gov.gi.

Consumers can also follow the OFT on social media to keep up to date with consumer protection guidance on Facebook at OFT Gibraltar; Instagram - @OFTgib and Twitter - @OFTGib.

