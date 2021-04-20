OFT raise awareness of ‘travelling in the new normal’

The Office for Fair Trading held a consumer awareness campaign in the Piazza yesterday, under the theme of ‘Travelling in the new normal’, asking holiday makers to take Covid-19 restrictions and Brexit under consideration.

OFT staff were on hand to give out informative leaflets on guidance to consumers who are planning to travel abroad this summer.

Guidelines on what to consider when travelling in a post-Brexit world and which Covid-19 restrictions to account for when travelling were outlined.

The stand at the Piazza was visited by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Minister responsible for the OFT, Vijay Daryanani.

“It is important that our people are aware of travel restrictions when going on holiday,” Mr Daryanani said.

“I understand that we are very keen on spending the summer with family and friends abroad.”

“The OFT have done an excellent job outlining what we should be looking out for regarding Covid-19 restrictions and Brexit changes.”

“Please take a look at our leaflet before planning your holidays.”