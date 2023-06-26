O’Hara’s Battery re-opens to visitors

O’Hara’s Battery re-opened to visitors last Wednesday after undergoing maintenance and restoration works.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage said: “The battery has undergone a number of necessary restoration and maintenance works to enhance the aesthetics and the visitor experience.”

The restoration was largely carried out by the Upper Rock Maintenance team, with the Alabaré charity volunteer group assisting with the external painting of the 9.2” gun located at the site.

Access to the gun platform itself will continue to be temporarily restricted until all the restoration works to the actual gun are completed.