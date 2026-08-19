Oldest known Iberian orca, Toñi seen with suspected gun shot wounds in Strait

Toñi, the oldest known Iberian orca at around 60 years old, has been seen in the Strait of Gibraltar with wounds across her dorsal fin suspected to have been caused by shotgun pellets.

An investigation is underway and a €10,000 reward from Sea Shephard France has been issued for information that could identify those responsible.

Toñi is one of fewer than 40 Iberian orcas remaining in the wild.

Marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto, of The Nautilus Project, said Toñi had recently returned to the area after several years away and had been spotted without the injuries only weeks earlier.

Although the cause has not yet been confirmed, the wounds are strongly suspected to have been caused by a shotgun.

“She hadn’t been seen in the area for a number of years and has recently come back,” said Mr Stagnetto.

“She was spotted a couple of weeks ago for the first time and she didn’t have the markings.”

“We do not know for sure if it is a gunshot wound, its highly suspected it is a gunshot wound from a shotgun.”

Mr Stagnetto said he is concerned, if it is a gunshot wound, whether the shotgun pellet is made of lead.

“Lead pellets get stuck inside and can cause some type of blood contamination which could hurt her,” he said.

He added if the shotgun pellet has gone through the wound and nothing has been left behind, this means it could heal.

However, there is also concern that her open wound could become infected as she is an old female and this can lead to her death.

“A very sad outcome for a species that is critically endangered,” said Mr Stagnetto.

“We all need to remember that when we go into the ocean that is not our habitat, we are guests and we should act like guests.”

The typical life expectancy for an orca in the wild is 50 to 80 years.

While the cause of her injuries has yet to be determined, if it is gunshot wounds than there is could be this came from sailors passing through the Strait who felt threatened by her presence.

This has been documented on numerous occasions of orcas playing with boats, breaking rudders and on occasion sinking the boats.

This leads to sailors trying to defend themselves, Mr Stagnetto explained. In May 2024 two Spanish nationals were brought ashore in Gibraltar after orcas attacked their yacht ‘Alboran Cognac’ in the Strait and caused damage that resulted in the vessel sinking.

Last month this newspaper reported on the increase of incidents between orcas and boats in the Strait as well as the Gulf of Cadiz.

According to the Spanish Marina Mercante these interactions rose by 45% this spring compared with the same period last year.

At that time a total of 31 interactions has been recorded so far this year. It led to the ministries of transport and the environment issuing updated guidance aimed at reducing risk when boats encounter orcas.

Boaters are advised to avoid designated high-risk areas where possible and to navigate as close to the coastline as safely practicable. While the guidance applies throughout the year, extra caution is recommended between April and October, when orcas are most found in the Gulf of Cadiz and the Strait.

“We are they visitors there,” said Mr Stagnetto.

“And we need to act like visitors and respect what is going on. At the end of the day, it is not necessary for these yachts to be coming through, they are pleasure yachts. Be in the Med, be in the Atlantic, but don’t cross the Strait especially during the summer months which seems to be peak season for this activity.”

“It’s like weather you would not sail out of the Bay of Cadiz into a massive storm because you are likely to sink or lose your ship.”

Sea Shephard France is offering a reward of €10,000 for any verifiable information that could identify the person or people responsible. They can be contacted directly and confidentially on email: contact@seashepherd.fr