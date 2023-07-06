Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters accepts role as patron of GIS
Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters has accepted the role of patron of the Gibraltar Institute of Sports. She announced her acceptance in The Convent on Wednesday evening at an event hosted by the Governor, and friend of Dame Mary, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel. Also present at the gathering were athletes and coaches who...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here