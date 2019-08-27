Ombudsman urges action on outstanding recommendations
The Ombudsman has called for a formal mechanism to be put in place to compel the public administration to act upon his recommendations. This comes as a number of public service providers failed to act upon the recommendations made in respect of five complaints lodged with the Ombudsman’s office. These involve the Gibraltar Electricity Authority,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here